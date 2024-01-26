The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,935.06 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $14,935.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,483.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $57,304.50.

On Monday, January 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,263 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $21,757.56.

On Friday, January 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,530.18.

TOI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 74,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,193. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 61.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 61.5% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 904,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 94,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

