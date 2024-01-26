Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Downgraded by Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $555.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $475.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $9.14 on Wednesday, hitting $547.35. 3,172,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $597.54. The firm has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

