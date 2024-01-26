ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of COMS stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.
