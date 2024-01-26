ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

COMSovereign Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of COMS stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COMSovereign stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:COMS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 193,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of COMSovereign as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.

