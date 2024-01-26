Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$16.50. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCFS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
