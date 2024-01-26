TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.15

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.15 and last traded at C$34.10, with a volume of 8981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.63.
TMX Group Stock Down 0.2 %
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.27 million. Research analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6433431 EPS for the current year.
TMX Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
