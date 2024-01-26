Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.74.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TOST shares. Mizuho lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TOST
Insider Activity at Toast
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.
Toast Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of TOST opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.65. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toast
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.