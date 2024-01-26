Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOST shares. Mizuho lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 476,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.65. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

