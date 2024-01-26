Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,500 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 649,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 170,670 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amarin

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Amarin Stock Up 2.0 %

AMRN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 916,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,466. The firm has a market cap of $518.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.56 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Profile

(Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

