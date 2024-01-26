Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 371 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,746,000 after buying an additional 209,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,368,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 965,594 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 2,747,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

