Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,124 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after buying an additional 40,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,135,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after buying an additional 41,001 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 954,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,647. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

