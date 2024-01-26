Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $99,841,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $389,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at $389,654.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. 2,401,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,473. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 251.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

