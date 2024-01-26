Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $294,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 1,069,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

