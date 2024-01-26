Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,734 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,210,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.2 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,857,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,471. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

