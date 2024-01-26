Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.16. 263,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,657. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

