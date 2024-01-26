Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
TNXP opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $8.31.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
