Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.