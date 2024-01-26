TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.82

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.82 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 148451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

TORM Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 43.82%.

TORM Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.97%. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in TORM by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TORM by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

