Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$76.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TOU. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.04.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU stock traded down C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$58.97. 768,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,925. The company has a market cap of C$20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$74.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7902844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,650.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.48 per share, with a total value of C$84,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,650.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,350 shares of company stock worth $802,747 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

