Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Director Buys C$10,440.00 in Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) Director R. Joe Dhami purchased 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$10,440.00.
Tower Resources Price Performance
TWR traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,397. The stock has a market cap of C$9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.33. Tower Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.
Tower Resources Company Profile
