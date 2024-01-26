Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Director Buys C$10,440.00 in Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) Director R. Joe Dhami purchased 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$10,440.00.

TWR traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,397. The stock has a market cap of C$9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.33. Tower Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Featured Articles

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which include 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; the Belle copper-gold porphyry project consisting of seven claims totaling 1691 hectares located in the Toodoggone district; and the More Creek project comprising 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares situated in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

