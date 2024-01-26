TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Holdings Decreased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of TowneBank worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 230.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 24.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 206,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOWN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TowneBank

About TowneBank

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.