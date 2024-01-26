TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Holdings Decreased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of TowneBank worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 230.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 24.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TowneBank Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 206,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $31.76.
TowneBank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOWN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
