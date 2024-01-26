Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $240.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $226.00.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $232.79.

TSCO traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

