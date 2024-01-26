Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 12-Month High at $255.00

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $255.00 and last traded at $252.94, with a volume of 81291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

