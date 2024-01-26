Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average of $215.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

