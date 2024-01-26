Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.51. 885,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.00.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

