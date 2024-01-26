Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Raymond James

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $211.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $215.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,734 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.