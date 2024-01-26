TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after buying an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

