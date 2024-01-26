TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Lowered to $45.00 at DA Davidson

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 74,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,391. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.23%. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

