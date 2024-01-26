Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.45.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN opened at $11.02 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 746.8% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 810,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,531,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,331,000 after purchasing an additional 171,518 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 128.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,603 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 36.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 130.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 154,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 87,290 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

