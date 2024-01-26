Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.63.

Several analysts have commented on TSU shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$37.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.89. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$44.74.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$730.71 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.6492478 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Myhal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

