Truist Financial Cuts Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $8.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 1,619,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233,894. The firm has a market cap of $260.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.72. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

