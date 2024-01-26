Truist Financial Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $70.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.38.

NYSE:W traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,726. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $323,144.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,440.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $35,482,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 3,144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 304,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 294,877 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $10,369,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $4,016,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wayfair by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 60,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

