Truist Financial Raises Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $15.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Northland Securities lowered Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.04.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,533,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,394,090. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.