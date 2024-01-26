Truist Financial Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $3.50

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

SunPower Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 4,656,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,872,431. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $561.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.78.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after buying an additional 3,770,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 145,367 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in SunPower by 18.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after buying an additional 1,279,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SunPower by 144.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 4,091,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SunPower by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after buying an additional 531,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

