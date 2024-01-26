Trust Wallet Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $478.20 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $478.20 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

