Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $34.40

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.40, but opened at $36.05. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 59,591 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

