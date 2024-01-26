U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,241,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.