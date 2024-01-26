Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 260,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

