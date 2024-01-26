Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,285. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.86 and a 200-day moving average of $222.25.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after buying an additional 473,299 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

