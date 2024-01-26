UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.83. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 223,266 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 240.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in UP Fintech by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

