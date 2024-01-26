UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $4.01. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 369,823 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $610.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 13.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in UP Fintech by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth $1,886,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth $424,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in UP Fintech by 127.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.