US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $144.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average is $131.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

