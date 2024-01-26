US Bancorp DE Buys 192 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pentair were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $254,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Pentair by 87.1% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pentair by 16.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pentair by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Pentair Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $72.63. 764,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,953. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.97%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

