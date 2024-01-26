US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.08. The company had a trading volume of 453,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

