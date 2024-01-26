US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

