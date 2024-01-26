US Bancorp DE Has $10.80 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $429.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,811. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $451.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.10 and a 200 day moving average of $399.40.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

