US Bancorp DE Has $11.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.53. The company had a trading volume of 152,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,047. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $182.31 and a 12-month high of $272.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.51.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

