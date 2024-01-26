US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $127.21. 848,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

