US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MELI traded up $55.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,793.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,600.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,390.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,799.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

