US Bancorp DE Purchases 889 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Rollins worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,557,000 after buying an additional 833,700 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

