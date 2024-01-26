US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,979,000 after purchasing an additional 157,902 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. 129,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

