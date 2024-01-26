US Bancorp DE Sells 2,249 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Five Below worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 8,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,408. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.46. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

