US Bancorp DE Sells 2,498 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,386. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

